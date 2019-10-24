PITTSVILLE - Lillian S. Pazdan died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Born in Baltimore, her parents were the late Shirley and William Rampmeyer.
She is survived by her sons, Stephen, John, Stanley Jr. and Michael; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and siblings, Shirley Lane and Ronnie Rampmeyer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, William Rampmeyer Jr.
A private memorial service was held for immediate family. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 24, 2019