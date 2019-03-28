SALISBURY - Lillian Hayman Sweigert died Friday, March 15, 2019. Born in Salisbury, her parents were the late Joseph Kirwin Hayman and Abigail Rose Johnson.

She retired from Hess Apparel in the alterations department, where she was employed for more than 30 years as a seamstress. She lived in Pine Bluff Village for many years, then entered Wicomico Nursing Home at age 100. She was a lifelong member of Asbury United Methodist Church, a member of the Eastern Star Chapter 91 and D.A.R. the Samuel Chase Chapter.

She is survived by her daughter, Alice Anne Wells of Salisbury; a son, David Sweigert of Brooklyn Park, Md.; four grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

Her husband, John David Sweigert, died in Oct. 1947. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Catherine Jackson and Elsie Disharoon; and a brother, Albin Hayman.

A funeral service was held on her birthday, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment followed at Wicomico Memorial Park.



