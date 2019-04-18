SALISBURY - Linda Catherine Homesley died Thursday, April 4, 2019, at her residence. Born in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Marion Linwood Long and Ann Catherine Wiseman Lawhorn.

She had previously worked for Peninsula Eye Center, the Wicomico County Landfill, H & R Block, BB&T Bank, Lankford Sysco and English's Restaurant.

She is survived by a daughter, Crystal Ann Moir of Salisbury; a granddaughter; a sister, Gloria Jean Long Reble of Bowman, S.C.; two brothers, Thomas "Tommy" Eugene Long of Stanton, Va., and Dennis "Denny" Ray Long of Stanton, Va.; and a fiancée, Jimmie Junior Purvis Jr. of Salisbury.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald "Ronnie" Linwood Long and Richard "Elwood" Long.

The family will conduct memorial services at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



