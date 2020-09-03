Linda C. Singleton, 59

SALISBURY - Linda Christine Brooks Singleton died Monday, Aug. 24 2020, at her home after a battle with cancer. Born in Seaford, her parents were the late Wilson and Virginia Brooks.

She grew up in Cambridge and attended South Dorchester High School. She moved to Salisbury in 1980 and met her husband, Mark Singleton Sr., who was killed in a motorcycle accident. In 2001, she opened Linda's Squeaky Clean, a cleaning service for residential and commercial offices.

She is survived by four children, Mark Singleton Jr. of Salisbury, Kelley Singleton of Mardela Springs, Matthew "Adam" Singleton of Laurel and Jacob Tingle of Laurel; eight grandchildren; her two sisters and three brothers, Phyllis Bell of Cambridge, Nan Bagwell of Virginia, Benny Brooks of Cambridge, Walt Brooks of Cambridge and Kelly Brooks of Salisbury.

A Celebration of Life was held Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at 3C USA Church in Delmar.







