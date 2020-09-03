1/
Linda C. Singleton
Linda C. Singleton, 59
SALISBURY - Linda Christine Brooks Singleton died Monday, Aug. 24 2020, at her home after a battle with cancer. Born in Seaford, her parents were the late Wilson and Virginia Brooks.
She grew up in Cambridge and attended South Dorchester High School. She moved to Salisbury in 1980 and met her husband, Mark Singleton Sr., who was killed in a motorcycle accident. In 2001, she opened Linda's Squeaky Clean, a cleaning service for residential and commercial offices.
She is survived by four children, Mark Singleton Jr. of Salisbury, Kelley Singleton of Mardela Springs, Matthew "Adam" Singleton of Laurel and Jacob Tingle of Laurel; eight grandchildren; her two sisters and three brothers, Phyllis Bell of Cambridge, Nan Bagwell of Virginia, Benny Brooks of Cambridge, Walt Brooks of Cambridge and Kelly Brooks of Salisbury.
A Celebration of Life was held Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at 3C USA Church in Delmar.



Published in NewsZapMD on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
USA Church
AUG
30
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
USA Church
Memories & Condolences

August 30, 2020
Linda was such a beautiful person! Our heartfelt condolences to her family. May she rest in peace now, no longer in pain. Kelley, we are so very sorry for your loss. We will keep you in our thoughts and prayers.
Tom and Beth Zimmer
Friend
August 28, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
joan brooks
Family
August 28, 2020
My condolences to the family in this difficult time.
August 28, 2020
Linda fought a long hard battle in her life. She was a wonderful upbeat friend that inspired me with cancer. Prayers for all the family. She will be missed
Sylvia and Bobby Mozingo
Friend
August 28, 2020
Linda, you had such a zest for life!!! You so loved your family, children, grandchildren You were such a bright soul, we will miss you dearly Tell everyone in Heaven, we send our love Till we see you again, Love you Lil Girl ☮
Ray & Carrie Brooks
Family
August 27, 2020
Linda and I had A Great time in Salisbury last year. We went to the civic center and watched King And Country in concert. They were amazing. It was just a wonderful
Feeling listening to her sing and looking at her with her big beautiful smile while she was praising GOD. I have alot of great memories of Linda but that one is on the top of my list.
Lisa krebs
Family
August 27, 2020
She had the biggest heart of anyone i know. Always helping and doing things for everyone. Love you Linda. R.I.P
carol short
Family
