CAMBRIDGE - Linda D. Sheeler passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at UMSMC at Dorchester. She was born in Havre de Grace on April 8, 1954 to Eva Wood Mathews and the late Robert Mathews.
Linda graduated from Bel Air High School. She enjoyed sewing, cross stitch, fishing, plastic canvas, crosswords, and sodoku puzzles. Linda also enjoyed being on the water.
She is survived by her mother, Eva Quick; her children, Dawn Kimble (Medford), Becky Fox (Jimmy), Robert Sheeler (Krystal), Jessica Sheeler (Dante), and Dakota Sheeler; grandchildren, James Fox, Nicole Fox, Tabitha Fox, Zachery Dryden, Jeremy Dryden, Savannah Kimble, Liberty Mathews, and Jacob Sheeler; her lifelong companion, Charles Rohner; and her sister, Sherri; as well as a host of loved ones she considered children who called her "Mama Linda." Besides her father, she was preceded in death by her son, Charles Rohner, Jr.; her step father, Melvin Quick; and her brother, Robert Mathews, Jr.
A memorial service was held on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at the Cambridge Wesleyan Church at 1 p.m. Pastor Jack Diehl officiated. The family received friends one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are in the care of Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
Published in NewsZapMD on Dec. 18, 2019