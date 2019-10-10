MARDELA SPRINGS - Linda Faye Whitelock died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at University of Maryland Medical Center. She was the daughter of Shirley Jackson and the late Russell Jackson.

She graduated from Delmar High School in 1979 and worked in the Bakery at Giant Food, until her retirement.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by two grandchildren; her sisters, Darlene Burns and June Jackson; a brother, Michael Jackson; and several nieces and nephews.

Her son, Marcus Whitelock, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Wootten.

A Celebration of Life was held Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury. She was interred with her son in Mardela Memorial Cemetery.



