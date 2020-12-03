1/
Linda G. Carlton
Linda G. Carlton, 51
SALISBURY - Linda G. Carlton died Monday Nov. 16, 2020. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of Faye Hatton and the late Alan Hatton.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, John; her brother, Chris; her son, Clayton; and her grandson. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her daughter Cristin.
A funeral service will be held Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Centerary United Methodist Church in Laurel.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
