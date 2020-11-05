Linda J. Stephenson, 71

PARSONSBURG - Linda J. Stephenson died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, surrounded by family. Born in Fenwick Island, her parents were the late Elisha and Dolores Gray.

She was a member of Delmarva Evangelistic Church. With the blessing of the late Dr. Ray Chamberlain, she established the Helping Hands Food Ministry within the church.

She is survived by her three daughters, Joann Stephenson, Nicole Townsend and Kimberly Molnar; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; her siblings, Ronald McCabe, Richard Gray, Robbin Gray, Jerry Gray and Larry Gray; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Frederick Stephenson; a sister, Dolores Warren; and a brother, Elisha Dale Gray.

A funeral service was held Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Delmarva Evangelistic Church in Salisbury. Interment was at Pittsville Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







