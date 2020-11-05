1/
Linda J. Stephenson
Linda J. Stephenson, 71
PARSONSBURG - Linda J. Stephenson died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, surrounded by family. Born in Fenwick Island, her parents were the late Elisha and Dolores Gray.
She was a member of Delmarva Evangelistic Church. With the blessing of the late Dr. Ray Chamberlain, she established the Helping Hands Food Ministry within the church.
She is survived by her three daughters, Joann Stephenson, Nicole Townsend and Kimberly Molnar; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; her siblings, Ronald McCabe, Richard Gray, Robbin Gray, Jerry Gray and Larry Gray; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Frederick Stephenson; a sister, Dolores Warren; and a brother, Elisha Dale Gray.
A funeral service was held Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Delmarva Evangelistic Church in Salisbury. Interment was at Pittsville Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Delmarva Evangelistic Church
OCT
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Delmarva Evangelistic Church
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
2 entries
October 29, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of your loss. We know that she is now with Freddy and the Good Lord, restored to youth and health! I pray this knowledge as well as the comfort of your friends and family help you through these difficult times.
TRACY Delaney
Friend
October 28, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. So sorry to just hear about Aunt Linda.
Sharon Gray
Family
