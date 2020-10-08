1/
Linda L. King
Linda L. King, 78
SALISBURY - Linda L. King died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional. Born in Springfield, Mo., she was the daughter of the late Vern and Bernice Matthews.
She graduated from Wicomico High School in 1960 and then attended Salisbury Teachers College. She dedicated her 25-year career to Maryland National/Bank of America before she retired in 1999. As a member of Asbury United Methodist Church for over 50 years, she served on multiple committees, including the Altar Guild. She also volunteered her time as a Member Volunteer Plus at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional and the Junior Board Auxiliary.
She is survived by her three sons, Michael A. King, Gary C. King and Jeffrey D. King; siz grandchildren; a step-granddaughter; and four step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Avery C. King; and a brother, James L. Matthews.
A funeral service was held on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Asbury United Methodist Church in Salisbury. Interment was at Wicomico Memorial Park. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Homes in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
