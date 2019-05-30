SALISBURY - Linda Lee Lewis died Monday, May 20, 2019, at her home. Born in Wadsworth, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Catherine Mankamyer.

In 1965, she and her husband opened a salon, House of Beauty. She worked as a Cosmetologist for 52 years, until she retired in December 2014. She was a member of the Easton Church of the Brethren, and was a member and music leader for 17 years at the Laurel Wesleyan Church.

She is survived by two sons, Paul Anthony Lewis and Leif Eric Lewis; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Dale Mankamyer; a sister, Jean Stutsman; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Avery Jackson Lewis in 1997; and two sisters, Deanna Good and Barbara Medford.

A celebration was held Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.



