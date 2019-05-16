SALISBURY - Linda Nacrelli died at her home on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Born in Wilmington, she was raised in Salisbury.

She graduated from Nursing School with high honors and later worked as a traveling nurse. In 2010, Linda she moved back to Salisbury to care for her father in the last months of his life, after which she retired from nursing to become a private caretaker.

She is survived by her son, Ryan Joseph of Bel Air, Md.; her mother, Kathy of Salisbury; sisters, Renee of Towson, Md., and Mary of Bel Air, Md.; and a niece and two nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Ralph.

A private memorial service will be held at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury for close friends and family.



