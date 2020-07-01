Linda S. 'Pinney'

Holotik, 61

CAMBRIDGE - Linda S. "Pinney" Holotik passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. She was born in Cambridge on May 15, 1959 and was a daughter of the late William Russell Insley, Sr. and Lottie Simmons Insley.

She graduated from Cambridge South Dorchester High School Class of 1977. Ms. Holotik worked at Airpax and later worked for various businesses picking crabs. She enjoyed needle point, hanging wallpaper, loved animals, and doing other home projects.

She is survived by her companion, Leon Elliott of Crocheron; four sisters, Mollie Anderson of Cambridge, Elsie Insley (Mike) of Andrews, Naomi Robinson (Kevin) of Cambridge, Diane Thomas of Cambridge; four brothers, W. Russell Insley, Jr. (Traci) and Edward Phillips both of Cambridge, William Buddy Insley (Donna) of Mardela and Dickie Insley (Joan) of Elliott; an aunt, Mildred Brooks of Salisbury; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Buck Insley, Matthew Insley, Mike Hughes, David Elliott, Jeremy Robinson, Tommy Spicer and Chris Jones.

A graveside service was held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 12 pm at the Insley Family Cemetery on Maple Dam Road. Family received friends from 10 to 11 am at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge. Memorial contributions can be made to Bucktown United Methodist Church, c/o Wendy Lewis Weber, 4159 Bestpitch Ferry Road, Cambridge, MD 21613.







