1/
Linda S. "Pinney" Holotik
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda S. 'Pinney'
Holotik, 61
CAMBRIDGE - Linda S. "Pinney" Holotik passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. She was born in Cambridge on May 15, 1959 and was a daughter of the late William Russell Insley, Sr. and Lottie Simmons Insley.
She graduated from Cambridge South Dorchester High School Class of 1977. Ms. Holotik worked at Airpax and later worked for various businesses picking crabs. She enjoyed needle point, hanging wallpaper, loved animals, and doing other home projects.
She is survived by her companion, Leon Elliott of Crocheron; four sisters, Mollie Anderson of Cambridge, Elsie Insley (Mike) of Andrews, Naomi Robinson (Kevin) of Cambridge, Diane Thomas of Cambridge; four brothers, W. Russell Insley, Jr. (Traci) and Edward Phillips both of Cambridge, William Buddy Insley (Donna) of Mardela and Dickie Insley (Joan) of Elliott; an aunt, Mildred Brooks of Salisbury; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Buck Insley, Matthew Insley, Mike Hughes, David Elliott, Jeremy Robinson, Tommy Spicer and Chris Jones.
A graveside service was held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 12 pm at the Insley Family Cemetery on Maple Dam Road. Family received friends from 10 to 11 am at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge. Memorial contributions can be made to Bucktown United Methodist Church, c/o Wendy Lewis Weber, 4159 Bestpitch Ferry Road, Cambridge, MD 21613.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
Send Flowers
JUN
29
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Insley Family Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-4727
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 23, 2020
So sorry to hear about Linda. She was always helping anyone that needed help with anything. Always full of energy and laughter!! She will be missed! Sending lots of prayers to the family! ❤
Linda Dawson
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved