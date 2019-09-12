Lindsay M. Parker (1985 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "To the Parker family, May God be a constant source of..."
    - V M
  • "Rip lyndsey such a big heart il miss u"
    - Mark Jones
  • "When I heard the news, I couldn't believe it. I was not..."
    - Stacy Peacher
  • "So, so sad to read about Lindsey's death. I know you are..."
    - Mary Davis (Al)
Service Information
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
6:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Obituary
SALISBURY - Lindsay Marie Parker died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Born in Salisbury, her parents were Geoffrey Parker and the late Deborah Lynn Parker.
She graduated from Wicomico High School in 2003 and at one time volunteered with Lower Shore Special Olympics, training and coaching athletes for downhill skiing competition.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her daughter, Shelby Lynn Heater; her grandmother, Barbara White; an uncle, Glen Parker; brother, Matthew Parker; and two nephews.
A memorial service was held Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Sept. 12, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Salisbury, MD   (410) 742-5141
