SALISBURY - Lindsay Marie Parker died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Born in Salisbury, her parents were Geoffrey Parker and the late Deborah Lynn Parker.
She graduated from Wicomico High School in 2003 and at one time volunteered with Lower Shore Special Olympics, training and coaching athletes for downhill skiing competition.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her daughter, Shelby Lynn Heater; her grandmother, Barbara White; an uncle, Glen Parker; brother, Matthew Parker; and two nephews.
A memorial service was held Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Sept. 12, 2019