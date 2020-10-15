Lionel L. Carter, 77

SALISBURY - Lionel "Lane" Carter died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in his home surrounded by family. Born in Salisbury, he was the only child of late Henry "Leon" and Rema Carter. He spent a majority of his childhood with his grandparents, Virgil and Minnie Foskey.

He graduated from Wicomico High School in 1961, where he was a member of the school band and English Club. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Korea and Vietnam. He worked in carpentry and was employed by Tom Ruark Builders. He was a member of Mount Olive Hunt Club for more than 40 years.

He is survived by his wife, Joann; his daughter, Tammy L. King; two granddaughters; and three great-granddaughters.

A graveside service was held Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Wicomico Memorial Park. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







