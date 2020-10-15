1/
Lionel "Lane" Carter
Lionel L. Carter, 77
SALISBURY - Lionel "Lane" Carter died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in his home surrounded by family. Born in Salisbury, he was the only child of late Henry "Leon" and Rema Carter. He spent a majority of his childhood with his grandparents, Virgil and Minnie Foskey.
He graduated from Wicomico High School in 1961, where he was a member of the school band and English Club. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Korea and Vietnam. He worked in carpentry and was employed by Tom Ruark Builders. He was a member of Mount Olive Hunt Club for more than 40 years.
He is survived by his wife, Joann; his daughter, Tammy L. King; two granddaughters; and three great-granddaughters.
A graveside service was held Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Wicomico Memorial Park. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
