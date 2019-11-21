SALISBURY - Lisa Ann Brunke Smith, formerly of Salisbury, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. Born in Dade City, Fla., she was the daughter of Dolores E. Brunke and the late William C. Brunke Sr.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her siblings, Robert Brunke of Westover, Tammy Hartley of Michigan and William Brunke Jr.; a stepdaughter, Courtney Weaver of Princess Anne; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
