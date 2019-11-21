Lisa Ann Smith (1975 - 2019)
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
SALISBURY - Lisa Ann Brunke Smith, formerly of Salisbury, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. Born in Dade City, Fla., she was the daughter of Dolores E. Brunke and the late William C. Brunke Sr.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her siblings, Robert Brunke of Westover, Tammy Hartley of Michigan and William Brunke Jr.; a stepdaughter, Courtney Weaver of Princess Anne; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 21, 2019
Salisbury, MD
funeral home direction icon