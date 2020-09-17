Lisa Inez Williams, 58

SALISBURY - Lisa Inez Williams died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. Born in Salisbury, she was a daughter of Roland Bivens and the late Wanda Bivens.

She graduated from James M. Bennett High School in 1979. She was also a graduate of Coppin State University, where she earned a bachelor's in Business Administration. She attended Empowerment Temple in Baltimore. She retired from Giant Food in July 2019, with over 32 years of service.

In addition to her father, she is survived by her stepmother, Muriel Ashe Bivens of Salisbury; her husband, John Williams Sr.; two children, Wanda Wheeler and John WIlliams Jr.; two stepchildren, Tawanda Williams and Chenelle Poteat; one grandson; three sisters, Felecia Harley, Minyon Finney and Rhoda Waddell; two brothers, Lamont Dennis and David Bivens; and several nieces and nephews.







