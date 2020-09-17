1/
Lisa Inez Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lisa Inez Williams, 58
SALISBURY - Lisa Inez Williams died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. Born in Salisbury, she was a daughter of Roland Bivens and the late Wanda Bivens.
She graduated from James M. Bennett High School in 1979. She was also a graduate of Coppin State University, where she earned a bachelor's in Business Administration. She attended Empowerment Temple in Baltimore. She retired from Giant Food in July 2019, with over 32 years of service.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her stepmother, Muriel Ashe Bivens of Salisbury; her husband, John Williams Sr.; two children, Wanda Wheeler and John WIlliams Jr.; two stepchildren, Tawanda Williams and Chenelle Poteat; one grandson; three sisters, Felecia Harley, Minyon Finney and Rhoda Waddell; two brothers, Lamont Dennis and David Bivens; and several nieces and nephews.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Sep. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved