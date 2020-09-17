1/
Lisa Marie Harbaugh
Lisa M. Harbaugh, 66
SALISBURY - Lisa Marie Harbaugh died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Born in Boonsboro, Md., she was the daughter of Alfred C. Huffer Jr. and the late Juanita Manious Huffer.
She graduated from Boonsboro High School with the Class of 1971 and later Shepherd University Magna Cum Laude in 1976 with a degree in Sociology. In her early years, she served as an administrator and supervisor with Pennsylvania Department of Public Works and Utah Blue Cross Blue Shield. Later in her career, she served in marketing and communication at Penn State University for 15 years.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband of 48 years, the Rev. Gregory P. Harbaugh; a son, Zachary P. Harbaugh; a grandson; and a brother, Andreas N. Huffer.
A Requiem Mass will be held on Friday, Sept. 18, 202, at 1 p.m. at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Salisbury. Interment will take place immediately following at Parsons Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Sep. 17, 2020.
