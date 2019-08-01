SALISBURY - Lois A. Vickers died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Wicomico Nursing Home. Born in Willards, she was the daughter of the late Willis Levi and Amelia Mitchell Dennis.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her son, Philip Vickers; her daughter, Kimberly Williams; three grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Curtis Vickers; and six brothers and sisters.
A graveside was held Monday, July 29, 2019, at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron. Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 1, 2019