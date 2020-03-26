SHARPTOWN - Lois E. Ward died Saturday, March 14, 2020, surrounded by her family. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Caroline Freed.

She was a longtime member of the Lutheran Church and was active in teaching Sunday school for 60 years, sat on the church council, altar guild, and served as president of the Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America.

She is survived by her four children, Paul Ward, Mark Ward, Timothy Ward and Becky Hopkins; three grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; four step-grandchildren; 14 step-great-grandchildren; six step-great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Esther Schuck and Ruth Lamond; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Donald Ward; and a sister Eunice Farr.

A private graveside service will take place for the family. A public memorial service will be planned at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



