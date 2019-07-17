Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois L. Jenkins. View Sign Service Information Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge 700 Locust Street Cambridge , MD 21613 (410)-228-4727 Send Flowers Obituary

CAMBRIDGE - Lois L. Jenkins passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Mallard Bay Care Center. She was born in Cambridge on Nov. 1, 1922 to the late Morris L. and Hilda Dillon Mowbray.

Mrs. Jenkins graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1940. On July 26, 1969, she married Alonza H. Jenkins, who passed away on Feb. 11, 2002. She worked at Rob Roy for 27 years in the shipping and cutting departments. Mrs. Jenkins loved cats and shopping.

She is survived by a son, Michael Bradley and wife Joan of Cambridge; a grandson, Michael Bradley, Jr. of Suisun City, Calif.; two great grandchildren, Michael Bradley and April Bradley; two great- great grandchildren; a sister, Doris Marshall of Cambridge; a brother, Buddy Mowbray and wife Barbara of Cambridge; a special niece, Doris Davis of Newark, Del.; and many other nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Shirley Brohawn, Carolyn Colbourne and Kathleen Frazier.

A funeral service was held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 2 pm at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery Chapel. Rev. Delmer Willey, Jr. officiated.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Kitty City Rescue, P.O. Box 1259, Cambridge, MD 21613 or to the Madison Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 23, Madison, MD 21648.

Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.





