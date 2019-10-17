Lois M. Smith Mills (1931 - 2019)
Obituary
SALISBURY - Lois Marie Smith Mills died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Born in Siloam, she was the daughter of Edward and Blanche Smith.
She is survived by nieces and a nephew, Carol Phippin, Betty Lemon and William Frank Smith; and special friends, Sally Allen and Betty Burbage.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Allen Mills; siblings, Gorman Smith, Edwin Smith, Franklin Smith, George Smith, Alton Smith, Ralph Smith, Liz Dennis and Ruth Dennis; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held today, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at 10 a.m., at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home from 9 to 10 a.m. Burial will follow the service at Parsons Cemetery.
Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 17, 2019
