SALISBURY - Lois Truitt Morris died Feb. 8, 2019, after a battle with leukemia. Born in Salisbury, she was the youngest of five daughters of Asbury and Bernice Truitt.

After graduation from Wicomico High School, she became one of the founding employees at the Sam Seidel Insurance Agency, rising to the position of Vice President of the Peninsula Insurance Agency over her 42-year career. She was married to Richard Morris for 35 years, until his death in 1994. She is survived by her son Richard Morris Jr.; three grandchildren; and two great-grandsons.

In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by her sisters, Bernice, Annabelle, Audrey and Mary.

A graveside service was held Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery in Mount Vernon. Arrangements are in the care of the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



