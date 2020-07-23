1/
Lois Taylor Smith
Lois Taylor Smith, 87
SALISBURY - Lois Taylor Smith died Friday, July 17, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Alice Taylor.
She is survived by two sons, David Smith and Timothy Smith Sr.; and two grandsons, Shawn Smith and Timothy Smith Jr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Smith; and a son, Mark Smith.
A funeral service will be held Monday, July 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Delmarva Evangelistic Church in Salisbury where friends may visit one hour prior to the service. Entombment in Parsons Cemetery will be private.



Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Funeral service
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Delmarva Evangelistic Church
JUL
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Delmarva Evangelistic Church
Funeral services provided by
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
4107493281
