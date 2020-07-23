Lois Taylor Smith, 87

SALISBURY - Lois Taylor Smith died Friday, July 17, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Alice Taylor.

She is survived by two sons, David Smith and Timothy Smith Sr.; and two grandsons, Shawn Smith and Timothy Smith Jr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Smith; and a son, Mark Smith.

A funeral service will be held Monday, July 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Delmarva Evangelistic Church in Salisbury where friends may visit one hour prior to the service. Entombment in Parsons Cemetery will be private.







