Lola May Hoppes

Service Information
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-749-3281
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
Obituary
SALISBURY - Lola May Hoppes died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Her parents were the late Alonzo and Lola Foxwell. She enjoyed playing Bingo at the Pittsville Volunteer Fire Department.
She is survived by two sons, Edwin J. Hoppes and Richard A. Hoppes; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Jack Edwin Hoppes; a daughter; and six brothers and sisters.
A funeral service will be held Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury, where friends may visit one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Wicomico Memorial Park.
Published in NewsZapMD on Feb. 6, 2020
Salisbury, MD   (410) 749-3281
