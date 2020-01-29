Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lola Rebecca Ruark. View Sign Service Information Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home 308 High Street Cambridge , MD 21613 (410)-228-2616 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home 308 High Street Cambridge , MD 21613 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home 308 High Street Cambridge , MD 21613 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

PRESTON - Lola Rebecca Ruark of Preston, Md. formerly of Hoopers Island passed away on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at Mallard Bay Care Center with her daughter and son-in-law by her side.

Born Sept. 9, 1923 on Hoopers Island, she was the daughter of the late Sue Tolley and Reecie Calvin Lewis.

Lola attended the local schools and graduated from Hoopers Island High School in 1941. After graduating she went on to cosmetology school and became a beautician. She worked in this profession for many years.

On May 4, 1968 she married J. Kenneth Ruark. Together they enjoyed nearly 43 years of marriage before his passing on Aug. 11, 2011.

Mrs. Ruark was a member of Hosier Memorial United Methodist Church. She held the position of treasurer for the UMC Women's Group and was also past president of Hoopers Island Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary and took great pride in helping with the annual fishing tournament. She helped with dinners at the church and also at the fire company. Lola enjoyed watching the hummingbirds gather on their feeders. Mrs. Ruark lived a wonderful life and will be missed by her family and all who knew her.

She is survived by her daughter, Charlotte "Diane" Fluharty and her husband Bob of Preston; and step-daughter, Carol Jones of Salisbury; grandchildren, Kim Wheatley, Jeffrey Fluharty (Holly), Scott and Ryan Jones; great grandchildren, Brandon and Taylor Wheatley; great-great grandchild, River Wheatley; special friends and caregivers, Rebecca Shockley and Mary V. Phillips.

A funeral service was held on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge. Rev. Doug Ridley and Pastor Chuck Hudson officiated. Interment followed the service at Dorchester Memorial Park.

Family received friends an hour prior to the service.

Pallbearers were Jeff Fluharty, Brandon Wheatley, Scott Jones, Ryan Jones, Jay Newcomb and Sonny Ruark.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mrs. Ruark's name can be sent to Hosier Memorial Methodist Church, c/o Priscilla McGlaughlin, P.O. Box 41, Fishing Creek, MD 21634 or Hoopers Island Vol. Fire Co., c/o Rosemary Dean, P.O. Box 125, Fishing Creek, MD 21634.

To share online condolences with the family, please visit





PRESTON - Lola Rebecca Ruark of Preston, Md. formerly of Hoopers Island passed away on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at Mallard Bay Care Center with her daughter and son-in-law by her side.Born Sept. 9, 1923 on Hoopers Island, she was the daughter of the late Sue Tolley and Reecie Calvin Lewis.Lola attended the local schools and graduated from Hoopers Island High School in 1941. After graduating she went on to cosmetology school and became a beautician. She worked in this profession for many years.On May 4, 1968 she married J. Kenneth Ruark. Together they enjoyed nearly 43 years of marriage before his passing on Aug. 11, 2011.Mrs. Ruark was a member of Hosier Memorial United Methodist Church. She held the position of treasurer for the UMC Women's Group and was also past president of Hoopers Island Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary and took great pride in helping with the annual fishing tournament. She helped with dinners at the church and also at the fire company. Lola enjoyed watching the hummingbirds gather on their feeders. Mrs. Ruark lived a wonderful life and will be missed by her family and all who knew her.She is survived by her daughter, Charlotte "Diane" Fluharty and her husband Bob of Preston; and step-daughter, Carol Jones of Salisbury; grandchildren, Kim Wheatley, Jeffrey Fluharty (Holly), Scott and Ryan Jones; great grandchildren, Brandon and Taylor Wheatley; great-great grandchild, River Wheatley; special friends and caregivers, Rebecca Shockley and Mary V. Phillips.A funeral service was held on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge. Rev. Doug Ridley and Pastor Chuck Hudson officiated. Interment followed the service at Dorchester Memorial Park.Family received friends an hour prior to the service.Pallbearers were Jeff Fluharty, Brandon Wheatley, Scott Jones, Ryan Jones, Jay Newcomb and Sonny Ruark.In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mrs. Ruark's name can be sent to Hosier Memorial Methodist Church, c/o Priscilla McGlaughlin, P.O. Box 41, Fishing Creek, MD 21634 or Hoopers Island Vol. Fire Co., c/o Rosemary Dean, P.O. Box 125, Fishing Creek, MD 21634.To share online condolences with the family, please visit www.newcombcollins.com Published in NewsZapMD on Jan. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapMD Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close