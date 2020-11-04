Lora Leland
Whitelock, 79
CRISFIELD - Lora Leland Whitelock passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center.
Born on Smith Island on April 19, 1941, he was a son of the late Lora Clayton "Captain Lorie" and Elizabeth Pearl Green Whitelock.
Leland was a Washington High School graduate of 1959 and went on to serve in the US Army. He worked for the Maryland State Police and retired after 25 years. Following his retirement he was a Forensic Investigator for the State of Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, which he truly loved.
He attended Crisfield Wesleyan Church, was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, and was a former member of the Chesapeake Masonic Lodge #147 AF&AM.
His hobby was building and flying model airplanes, and he also enjoyed flying his ultra light airplane. He loved being on the water boating, fishing, and crabbing, and enjoyed gardening. He adored his kids, grandkids, great-grandkids, and his pet dogs.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sandra Jean Mason Whitelock of Crisfield; children, Leigh Ann Mrohs of Crisfield, Lesli Beckett of Maysville, Ky., Leland Clayton "Clay" Whitelock of Monticello, Ky., and Jason Edwin Whitelock and wife Georganna of Sopchoppy, Fla.; grandchildren, Keleigh, Rachael, Michael, Matthew, Amber, Haleigh, Christopher, Jason, Jr., Emily, Christian, and Georgia; great-grandchildren, Willa, Valli, and Zander; and several nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Lois Insley.
Memorial Services were held at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. Rev. Robert Daniels and Pastor Jason Whitelock officiated. Urn interment will be private in Sunnyridge Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Crisfield Wesleyan Church, 3065 Lawsonia Road, Crisfield, MD 21817.
