1/1
Lora Leland Whitelock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lora Leland
Whitelock, 79
CRISFIELD - Lora Leland Whitelock passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center.
Born on Smith Island on April 19, 1941, he was a son of the late Lora Clayton "Captain Lorie" and Elizabeth Pearl Green Whitelock.
Leland was a Washington High School graduate of 1959 and went on to serve in the US Army. He worked for the Maryland State Police and retired after 25 years. Following his retirement he was a Forensic Investigator for the State of Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, which he truly loved.
He attended Crisfield Wesleyan Church, was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, and was a former member of the Chesapeake Masonic Lodge #147 AF&AM.
His hobby was building and flying model airplanes, and he also enjoyed flying his ultra light airplane. He loved being on the water boating, fishing, and crabbing, and enjoyed gardening. He adored his kids, grandkids, great-grandkids, and his pet dogs.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sandra Jean Mason Whitelock of Crisfield; children, Leigh Ann Mrohs of Crisfield, Lesli Beckett of Maysville, Ky., Leland Clayton "Clay" Whitelock of Monticello, Ky., and Jason Edwin Whitelock and wife Georganna of Sopchoppy, Fla.; grandchildren, Keleigh, Rachael, Michael, Matthew, Amber, Haleigh, Christopher, Jason, Jr., Emily, Christian, and Georgia; great-grandchildren, Willa, Valli, and Zander; and several nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Lois Insley.
Memorial Services were held at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. Rev. Robert Daniels and Pastor Jason Whitelock officiated. Urn interment will be private in Sunnyridge Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Crisfield Wesleyan Church, 3065 Lawsonia Road, Crisfield, MD 21817.
To send condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield
306 W. Main St.
Crisfield, MD 21817
410-968-0707
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved