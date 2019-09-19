DELMAR - Loretta Griner Hoffman died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Bridgeton, N.J., she was a daughter of the late Walter and Edith Gaskill. She was raised by her grandmother, Mary Sutton.

She worked as a sales associate for Benjamins, Hecht's, Hutzler's and Boscov's. She also worked for Ennis Plumbing in Salisbury. She most recently lived in Golden Meadows and attended Laurel Nazarene Church She is survived by her children, Donna Griner, Patty Sklar, Laura Harris, Alfred Griner Jr. and Brian Griner; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Bessie Rasinger. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Theodore "Ted" Hoffman; a grandson; a brother, Pete Gaskill; a sister, Mary Trout; and her ex-husband, Alfred Griner Sr.

A memorial service was held Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Laurel Nazarene Church in Laurel. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.



