Lorraine B. Mays

Guest Book
  • "May the God of all comfort strengthen the family during..."
  • "Kind thoughts are with your family at this very difficult..."
Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home By Holloway And Downey, P.A. - Salisbury
821 West Road
Salisbury, MD
21801
(410)-742-1297
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Stewart Funeral Home By Holloway And Downey, P.A. - Salisbury
821 West Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
4:00 PM
Stewart Funeral Home By Holloway And Downey, P.A. - Salisbury
821 West Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
View Map
Obituary
SALISBURY - Lorraine Bertha "Rainey" Leatherbury Mays died Friday, May 17, 2019, with family by her side. Born in Salisbury, her parents were the late Helen Mae Jones and Henry Daniel Leatherbury.
She spent her early years in Allen. Upon the death of her mother in 1957, she moved to Leominster, Mass., to live with her oldest sister. After her marriage, she worked as a secretary at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore and later worked as a Director at American Red Cross in Baltimore. After retirement, she moved back home to Allen.
She is survived by a son, Prentice Richard Mays of Salisbury; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Josephine Thompson and Dorothy Sterling of Allen; and a longtime friend, Spencer Savage of Baltimore. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jonathan Richard Mays; two brothers, Robert Lee and William Leatherbury; and four sisters, Anne Carter, Ruth Smith, Ida Jenkins. A funeral service was held Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Stewart Funeral Home by Holloway & Downey in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on May 30, 2019
