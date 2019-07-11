Lorraine Breidenbach

PARSONSBURG - Lorraine Elizabeth Breidenbach died on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Golden Gardens Assisted Living. Born in Ferndale, Md., she was the daughter of the late Edward and Anna Schuman Green.
She retired from USF&G in Baltimore and was a member of the Ladies Professional Golf Association.
She is survived by two sons, Ronald Wayne Breidenbach and Robert Melvin Breidenbach Jr.; four grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Jemma Markhoff and Annette Fern Shriner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Melvin Breidenbach; a grandson; and two brothers and two sisters.
A funeral service was held Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment will be private.
Published in NewsZapMD on July 11, 2019
