SALISBURY â€" Lorraine Carol Weeks died Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Born in Bay Shore, N.Y., she lived on Long Island until moving to the Eastern Shore in 1987.

She worked in dry cleaning, delivering newspapers and making silk flower arrangements at the Laurel flea market. She also taught a Bible class at Go-Getters in Salisbury for two years and attended Bethany Lutheran Church for many years.

She is survived by her daughter, Robin Okerblom; a son, Terry Weeks; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.





