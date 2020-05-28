Lorraine C. Weeks
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lorraine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SALISBURY â€" Lorraine Carol Weeks died Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Born in Bay Shore, N.Y., she lived on Long Island until moving to the Eastern Shore in 1987.
She worked in dry cleaning, delivering newspapers and making silk flower arrangements at the Laurel flea market. She also taught a Bible class at Go-Getters in Salisbury for two years and attended Bethany Lutheran Church for many years.
She is survived by her daughter, Robin Okerblom; a son, Terry Weeks; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 24, 2020
Mrs.weeks you were love by so many im glad i had a chance to be apart of your life for the 6 months i was there. Robin my thoughts and prayers go out to you and family.
Ashley Wilkerson
May 22, 2020
Terry and Brittney.so sorry to hear of the loss of your mom and grandmom...always cherish memories as she will live forever in them...
Robin Brumbley-Pritchett
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved