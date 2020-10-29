1/
Lorraine F. Phillips
1942 - 2020
Lorraine F. Phillips, 77
WILLARDS - Lorraine F. Phillips died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Salisbury Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. Born in Laurel, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Violet Nibblett Wilkerson.
She retired from the DuPont Co. and was a member of Bayside Community Church in Gumboro.
She is survived by her husband, Clifton F. Phillips of Willards; a daughter, Shannon P. Stevenson of Willards; three brothers, Wilbert Wilkerson of Pittsville, Steve Wilkerson of Kentucky and Jerry Wilkerson of Delmar; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Peggy Littleton and Jean Horne.
A funeral service was held Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville. Burial was in New Hope Cemetery in Willards.



Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Calling hours
12:00 PM
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
OCT
21
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
Funeral services provided by
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
19 South Main St.
Selbyville, DE 19975
(302) 436-8421
Memories & Condolences

October 22, 2020
Clifton and Shannon, I am so sorry for your loss. Deepest Sympathy to you both.
Patsy Liechty
Friend
October 21, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Pete & Becky Bradfield
Friend
October 20, 2020
Shannon, Clifton, And Everyone, I am sorry to read of Lorraine's passing, please know we are here for you all, no word's can ease your sadness, may it somehow help to know other's care. Word's can't tell how much Lorraine will be missed by everyone she met, she had friend's who cared more than word's can tell. With Deepest Sympathy And Heartfelt Condolence's To You All. Please know we are here for you. Andrew, Brandon, Sharon, and David.
Sharon Phillips-Taylor
Family
