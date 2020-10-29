Lorraine F. Phillips, 77
WILLARDS - Lorraine F. Phillips died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Salisbury Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. Born in Laurel, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Violet Nibblett Wilkerson.
She retired from the DuPont Co. and was a member of Bayside Community Church in Gumboro.
She is survived by her husband, Clifton F. Phillips of Willards; a daughter, Shannon P. Stevenson of Willards; three brothers, Wilbert Wilkerson of Pittsville, Steve Wilkerson of Kentucky and Jerry Wilkerson of Delmar; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Peggy Littleton and Jean Horne.
A funeral service was held Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville. Burial was in New Hope Cemetery in Willards.
Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 29, 2020.