Louise M. Fawcett, 83

SALISBURY - Louise Marie Fawcett died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at her home. Born in Dover, she was the daughter of the late Harry Bodine Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Jones Bodine.

She is survived by her children, Ronald Lee Brooks of Salisbury, Bruce Allen Brooks of Greenwich, Ohio, Jonathan Wayne Brooks of Salisbury, Dorothy Louise Brooks White of Pittsville, David Wesley Brooks, Barbara Ann Brooks Baugh of Bowie, Texas, Mary Elizabeth Brooks Ryan of Los Cruces, N.M., and Joseph Manuel Brooks; 20 grandchildren; 20-plus great-grandchildren; a brother Robert "Bobby" Bodine Sr. of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wheeler Fawcett; and her brothers, Freddie Jones, Harry Bodine and Lawrence "Larry" Bodine.

A private graveside service will take place at the Eastern Shore Maryland Veterans Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







