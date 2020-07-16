V. Louise Smith, 80

April 16, 1940 – July 7, 2020

SALISBURY - Louise Smith died Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at her home at Mallard Landing in Salisbury.

Born April 16, 1940, in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Blanche and Bill Smith. She graduated from Wicomico Senior High School in 1958 and earned her Associates of Art Education Degree from Southern Seminary Junior College in 1960, Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree from the Maryland Institute of Art in 1963, and Master of Education from University of South Florida in 1977.

She held positions of teacher, Dean of Students, Coordinator of Exceptional Student Education and Welfare, Bilingual Specialist and Director of the Law Department for Bilingual Education for the Lee County Public School system in Ft. Myers, Florida during her 30-year tenure. She founded Outreach Drug Abuse Center and was the recipient of numerous honors and awards. In 1997, she returned to Salisbury and was elected to the Wicomico County Republican Central Committee serving as its secretary from 2002-2006. She also was elected as City Council President from 2007-2011. She hosted Issues and Answers on PAC 14 from 2007-2010. She was a 68-year member of Asbury United Methodist Church, serving as Sunday School Superintendent, member of Administrative Board, Council on Ministries, Altar guild, Leadership Team, President of United Methodist Women, Pastor Parish Relations Committee, and Board of Trustees. Memberships included the Chamber of Commerce, Salisbury University's President's Club, Wicomico Environmental Trust, Friends of Salisbury Zoo, Friends of Poplar Hill Mansion. She served on Salisbury's Community Development Block Grant Committee, the Chipman Foundation Board, President of Canal Woods II Condominium Association for 12 and a half years, and President of the Canal Woods Community Inc. Board.

She is survived by numerous cousins. Her sister, Lois E. Smith, preceded her in death.

A Funeral Service was held on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Interment took place immediately following at Parsons Cemetery. Services were officiated by Rev. Bill Sterling. Guests were asked to observe social distancing and facemask guidance.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Louise Smith Memorial Fund at the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, 1324 Belmont Ave Suite 401, Salisbury, MD 21804, or Asbury United Methodist Church Altar Guild, 1401 Camden Avenue, Salisbury, MD 21801.







