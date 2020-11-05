Louise T. Davis, 91

POWELLVILLE - Louise T. Davis died at her home on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Born in Willards, she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Maggie Timmons.

She worked with her grandmother picking strawberries in her younger years and then started working at the shirt factory in Powellville in 1946. She later became a chicken farmer and housewife for the remainder of her life.

She is survived by several special nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Grover Davis; and her brothers, Dory, Howard and Richard.

A private service will be held today, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, for the family. Interment will be at Powellville Cemetery on Mount Hermon Road at 2:30 p.m.; friends are welcome to attend. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







