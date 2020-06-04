Luis Arturo Vega
SALISBURY â€" Luis Arturo Vega died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, following a battle with Covid-19.
In 1958, he moved to the United States from Guatemala and settled in California. He traveled extensively as a commercial pilot, logging over 12,000 hours. He also worked as a school teacher in California and North Carolina, where he taught automotive mechanics and Spanish for over 30 years.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Susan Miller Vega; his son, John Vega; and four grandchildren.
A memorial service was held Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Living Bread Church in Salisbury. Burial was private. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.


Published in NewsZapMD on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
10:30 AM
Living Bread Church
MAY
30
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Living Bread Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 2, 2020
Mr. Vega was kind enough to substitute teach for us at Wor-Wic Community College. Such a courteous gentleman. So sorry to hear of his passing--my thoughts and prayers are with you.
Colleen Dallam
Acquaintance
May 30, 2020
Nuestro más profundo pésame a familiares y allegados. Nos hacemos partícipes de vuestro dolor y confiamos en su gloria eterna.- Josefa Sanchez y Marcelo Huertas, Tía y Tío político, de Maria-José Gonzalez Sanchez, su nuera.-.
Marcelo Huertas Ruiz
Family
