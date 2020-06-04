SALISBURY â€" Luis Arturo Vega died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, following a battle with Covid-19.

In 1958, he moved to the United States from Guatemala and settled in California. He traveled extensively as a commercial pilot, logging over 12,000 hours. He also worked as a school teacher in California and North Carolina, where he taught automotive mechanics and Spanish for over 30 years.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Susan Miller Vega; his son, John Vega; and four grandchildren.

A memorial service was held Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Living Bread Church in Salisbury. Burial was private. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.





