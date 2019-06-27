PITTSVILLE - Lynn Parker Oakley McPherson died Monday, June 17, 2019, at University of Maryland Hospital in Baltimore. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of William Parker and Claretta "Les" Phillips.
She graduated in 1963 from Wicomico High School and then attended Peninsula General Hospital School of Nursing, earning a Nursing degree in 1966. She was employed as a nurse with Holy Cross Hospital, Peninsula General Hospital, Eastern Shore Home Health, and later retired as a case manager with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Maryland. She was a member of Ayers United Methodist Church in Pittsville.
She is survived by a daughter, Allison Smith; a son, George Oakley; two grandchildren; two sisters, Beckey Jones and Bobbie Aaron; a stepmother, Faye Parker; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jeff McPherson.
A Celebration of Life was held Monday, June 24, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on June 27, 2019