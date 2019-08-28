Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for M. Alene McGlaughlin. View Sign Service Information Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge 700 Locust Street Cambridge , MD 21613 (410)-228-4727 Visitation 11:00 AM Funeral service 12:00 PM Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge 700 Locust Street Cambridge , MD 21613 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BISHOPS HEAD - M. Alene McGlaughlin passed away on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at Mallard Bay Care Center. She was born on Oct. 14, 1926 in Crocheron and was the daughter of the late Raymond and Nellie Todd Ruark.

She graduated from Crapo High School class of 1943. In 1944, Mrs. McGlaughlin married William J. "Bill Tuck" McGlaughlin, who passed away on May 10, 2007. She worked in several crab houses in Crocheron and Crapo areas. Mrs. McGlaughlin enjoyed reading, playing cards, dominos and scrabble. She was a member of St. Thomas United Methodist Church. Mrs. McGlaughlin would like to thank Lynn Todd, Diane MacCallum, all the Simmons family and all of her family, and everyone who was good to her over the years.

She is survived by her son, Jira McGlaughlin of Cambridge; two granddaughters, Monica Duperron and husband David of Clarksville, Del. and Jennifer McGlaughlin of Cambridge; two great grandchildren, Jira Duperron and David Duperron; Terry Adams and Michele McGlaughlin whom she thought of as her daughters; a brother in law, Willis McGlaughlin; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides her parents and her husband, Mrs. McGlaughlin was preceded in death by a son, Eddie McGlaughlin; and a niece, Arlene Harper.

Pallbearers will be Shannon Dawson, Eddie Mooney, Donnie Simmons, Randy Simmons, David Duperron, Sr. and David Duperron, Jr. Honorary will be Donald Mills, Doug Mills and Jamie Pritchett.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. Michael LaClair officiating. Interment will follow at Dorchester Memorial Park. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Thomas United Methodist Church, c/o Phyllis Mills, 1817 Crocheron Rd., Bishops Head, MD 21672 or to Baywater Animal Rescue, 4930 Bucktown Road, Cambridge, MD 21613.





BISHOPS HEAD - M. Alene McGlaughlin passed away on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at Mallard Bay Care Center. She was born on Oct. 14, 1926 in Crocheron and was the daughter of the late Raymond and Nellie Todd Ruark.She graduated from Crapo High School class of 1943. In 1944, Mrs. McGlaughlin married William J. "Bill Tuck" McGlaughlin, who passed away on May 10, 2007. She worked in several crab houses in Crocheron and Crapo areas. Mrs. McGlaughlin enjoyed reading, playing cards, dominos and scrabble. She was a member of St. Thomas United Methodist Church. Mrs. McGlaughlin would like to thank Lynn Todd, Diane MacCallum, all the Simmons family and all of her family, and everyone who was good to her over the years.She is survived by her son, Jira McGlaughlin of Cambridge; two granddaughters, Monica Duperron and husband David of Clarksville, Del. and Jennifer McGlaughlin of Cambridge; two great grandchildren, Jira Duperron and David Duperron; Terry Adams and Michele McGlaughlin whom she thought of as her daughters; a brother in law, Willis McGlaughlin; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides her parents and her husband, Mrs. McGlaughlin was preceded in death by a son, Eddie McGlaughlin; and a niece, Arlene Harper.Pallbearers will be Shannon Dawson, Eddie Mooney, Donnie Simmons, Randy Simmons, David Duperron, Sr. and David Duperron, Jr. Honorary will be Donald Mills, Doug Mills and Jamie Pritchett.A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. Michael LaClair officiating. Interment will follow at Dorchester Memorial Park. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.Memorial contributions can be made to St. Thomas United Methodist Church, c/o Phyllis Mills, 1817 Crocheron Rd., Bishops Head, MD 21672 or to Baywater Animal Rescue, 4930 Bucktown Road, Cambridge, MD 21613. Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapMD Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close