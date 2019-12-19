M. Louise Burbage

Obituary
POWELLVILLE - M. Louise Burbage died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at the Stansell House in Ocean Pines, surrounded by her family. Born in Powellville, she was the daughter of the late George and Blanche Brittingham.
She was a farmer and bookkeeper for most of her life.
She is survived by her four children, Junior Donaway, Cindy White, Charlie Burbage and George Burbage; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elton S. Burbage; two sisters, Eunice Dennis and Mary Ann Jones; and five brothers, Robert, James, Maurice, Clayton and Paul.
A funeral service was held Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was held at Burbage White Cemetery in Powellville.
Published in NewsZapMD on Dec. 19, 2019
