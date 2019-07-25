SALISBURY - M. Sue Duncan died Sunday, July 14, 2019, surrounded by family at her home. Born in Yuma, Tenn., she was the daughter of the late Lewis and Oda Taylor Pritchard.

She moved to Salisbury in 1961, and she retired from JCPenney's after 23 years. She was the oldest and longest member of Immanuel Baptist Church.

She is survived by her two daughters, Linda Webster and Peggy O'Neal; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Duncan; two sons, James and Larry McLaughlin; and a sister Lorese Hunt.

A funeral service was Saturday, June 20, 2019, at Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was at Springhill Memory Gardens.



