SALISBURY - Mabel Eloise Parker Cropper died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Lakeside at Mallard Landing in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, her parents were the late Laurence A. Parker and Louisa H. Parker.

Formerly a resident of Snow Hill, she graduated from Wicomico High School in Salisbury and received her nursing degree from the Peninsula General Hospital School of Nursing. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Newark, Md.

She is survived by her children, Sidney L. Cropper of Salisbury, Sarah C. Gordy of Newark Md., and Christa Nienhaus of Switzerland; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of almost 60 years, S. Sidney Cropper; and a son, Phillip L. Cropper.

A private graveside service was held at the Trinity United Methodist Church Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



