DELMAR - Mable Ann Betts died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Ernest H. Lewis and M. Irene Lewis of Salisbury.She worked as a bookkeeper her entire career, at companies including H.S. Todd Co., Hancock GMC, Wm. P. Hearne Produce Co., and Car Care in Salisbury. She was also self-employed with her husband, William J. Betts, at J&M Trucking Co.She was a member of the Women of the Moose and was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014. She was a member of United Methodist Church in Salisbury. Later, she was a member of Faith Wesleyan Church in Delmar and then Faith Baptist Church in Delmar.She is survived by a daughter, Dawn L. Raines; a son, David E. Littleton; a stepdaughter, Bonnie Hudson; one granddaughter; one great-grandson; her brother, Ernest H. Lewis Jr. of Salisbury; a sister, Elsie E. Phalen of Westbury, N.Y.; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, William J. Betts of Delmar; her son, Michael B. Littleton of Salisbury; and her former husband, William V. Littleton of Salisbury.Services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.