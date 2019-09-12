DELMAR - Mable Ann Betts died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Ernest H. Lewis and M. Irene Lewis of Salisbury.
She worked as a bookkeeper her entire career, at companies including H.S. Todd Co., Hancock GMC, Wm. P. Hearne Produce Co., and Car Care in Salisbury. She was also self-employed with her husband, William J. Betts, at J&M Trucking Co.
She was a member of the Women of the Moose and was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014. She was a member of United Methodist Church in Salisbury. Later, she was a member of Faith Wesleyan Church in Delmar and then Faith Baptist Church in Delmar.
She is survived by a daughter, Dawn L. Raines; a son, David E. Littleton; a stepdaughter, Bonnie Hudson; one granddaughter; one great-grandson; her brother, Ernest H. Lewis Jr. of Salisbury; a sister, Elsie E. Phalen of Westbury, N.Y.; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, William J. Betts of Delmar; her son, Michael B. Littleton of Salisbury; and her former husband, William V. Littleton of Salisbury.
Services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.
Published in NewsZapMD on Sept. 12, 2019