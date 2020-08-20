1/
Mable Lee Ball
Mable Lee Ball, 82
EDEN - Mable Lee Ball died at home on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. She was a daughter of the late James and Estelle Rebecca Somers French.
She worked as a driving instructor for Peggy Pusey Driving School and A+ Driving School. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Salisbury.
She is survived by her son, Donald Ball of Salisbury; daughter, Dawn Sard of Mardela Springs; two grandchildren; a brother, Dean French; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald A. Ball; a sister, Nellie A. Nichols; and two brothers, Allen French and Maxwell "Buster" French.
A private graveside service will be held at Asbury United Methodist Cemetery in Mount Vernon. Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home in Princess Anne.



Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hinman Funeral Home
11673 Somerset Ave
Princess Anne, MD 21853
(410) 651-0990
Memories & Condolences

August 14, 2020
Sorry to hear...won't be able to come to the funeral, in Asia, but i will be there in spirit ....say hello to Dean and everyone...i think about you often...Greg
Gregory French
Family
