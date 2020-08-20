Mable Lee Ball, 82

EDEN - Mable Lee Ball died at home on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. She was a daughter of the late James and Estelle Rebecca Somers French.

She worked as a driving instructor for Peggy Pusey Driving School and A+ Driving School. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Salisbury.

She is survived by her son, Donald Ball of Salisbury; daughter, Dawn Sard of Mardela Springs; two grandchildren; a brother, Dean French; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald A. Ball; a sister, Nellie A. Nichols; and two brothers, Allen French and Maxwell "Buster" French.

A private graveside service will be held at Asbury United Methodist Cemetery in Mount Vernon. Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home in Princess Anne.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store