SALISBURY - Madeline Lee Hall died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Atria Assisted Living. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Ruben McGee and Georgia Gibbs McGee.

She was a licensed practical nurse, having worked for Peninsula General Hospital and then the Wicomico County Health Department. Following retirement, she volunteered for the Maryland State Police at the Berlin barrack.

She is survived by her two sons, Greg Flurer of Berlin and Brian Flurer of Quantico; three stepchildren, Barbara Hall of Dallas, Texas, John Philip Hall of Lewes and Cathy Chesley of Ormond Beach, Fla.; 10 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Amherst Hall.

A funeral service was held Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was in Wicomico Memorial Park.



