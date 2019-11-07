Madeline L. Hall

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Madeline L. Hall.
Service Information
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

SALISBURY - Madeline Lee Hall died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Atria Assisted Living. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Ruben McGee and Georgia Gibbs McGee.
She was a licensed practical nurse, having worked for Peninsula General Hospital and then the Wicomico County Health Department. Following retirement, she volunteered for the Maryland State Police at the Berlin barrack.
She is survived by her two sons, Greg Flurer of Berlin and Brian Flurer of Quantico; three stepchildren, Barbara Hall of Dallas, Texas, John Philip Hall of Lewes and Cathy Chesley of Ormond Beach, Fla.; 10 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Amherst Hall.
A funeral service was held Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was in Wicomico Memorial Park.
Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Salisbury, MD   (410) 742-5141
funeral home direction icon