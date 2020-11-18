1/1
Mae Claire Huether
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mae's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mae Claire Huether, 91
CAMBRIDGE - Mae Claire Huether passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at her home with her loving family at her side.
Born on March 21, 1929 in Elmont, New York, she was the daughter of the late Anna and Albert Benson.
Mae attended the local schools in New York and graduated with the Class of 1947.
On February 3, 1951 Mae married William Huether and together raised six children. William died April 8, 2017.
Mae worked as a telephone operator for many years for what was then the Bell System Telephone Company.
Mae enjoyed working in her yard, going camping and having family gatherings. Her family will miss her dearly.
She is survived by her children, Jean DeMatteo of Newark, Del., Robert Huether and wife Christine of Selden, N.Y., Richard Huether of Cambridge, Md., Susan Huether of Cambridge, Md. and Mary Ann Cowan and husband Mike of Hartley, Del.; grandchildren, Jennifer Huether of North Carolina, Robert Huether of New York and William Huether and wife Ally of New York; and her black lab, Bravo.
Preceded in her death besides her parents; were two brothers, George and Frank; husband, William; and a son, William F. Huether.
There will be no services held at this time.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mae's name can be sent to Coastal Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
Arrangements entrusted to Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, Cambridge.
To share online condolences with the family, please visit www.newcombcollins.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home
308 High Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
(410) 228-2616
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved