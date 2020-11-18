Mae Claire Huether, 91
CAMBRIDGE - Mae Claire Huether passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at her home with her loving family at her side.
Born on March 21, 1929 in Elmont, New York, she was the daughter of the late Anna and Albert Benson.
Mae attended the local schools in New York and graduated with the Class of 1947.
On February 3, 1951 Mae married William Huether and together raised six children. William died April 8, 2017.
Mae worked as a telephone operator for many years for what was then the Bell System Telephone Company.
Mae enjoyed working in her yard, going camping and having family gatherings. Her family will miss her dearly.
She is survived by her children, Jean DeMatteo of Newark, Del., Robert Huether and wife Christine of Selden, N.Y., Richard Huether of Cambridge, Md., Susan Huether of Cambridge, Md. and Mary Ann Cowan and husband Mike of Hartley, Del.; grandchildren, Jennifer Huether of North Carolina, Robert Huether of New York and William Huether and wife Ally of New York; and her black lab, Bravo.
Preceded in her death besides her parents; were two brothers, George and Frank; husband, William; and a son, William F. Huether.
There will be no services held at this time.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mae's name can be sent to Coastal Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
Arrangements entrusted to Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, Cambridge.
