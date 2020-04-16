SALISBURY - Magnolia Elizabeth Bounds died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Salisbury Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Born in Venton, she was the daughter of the late Louis Bounds and Mary E. Robinson Bounds.
She was a member of First Baptist Church of Salisbury. Prior to retiring, she was a self-employed taxi driver.
She is survived by a sister, Eunice Bounds; an adopted sister, Mildred; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five sisters, Louise Hayward, Estella Smith, Gladys Hutt, Virginia Holbrook and Shirley A. Edwards; and two brothers, Sherman Bounds and Edward Bounds Sr.
A viewing will be held Friday, April 17, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury. Guests may view in groups of seven or less. A private funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Trinity United Methodist Church Community Worship Center Cemetery in Venton.
Published in NewsZapMD on Apr. 16, 2020