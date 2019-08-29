SALISBURY - Mamie Lue Hall died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. Born in Valdosta, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Otis Pye Sr. and Viola Marshall Pye.

She graduated from St. James High School Academy Fort Pierce, Fla., and nursing certificate from the former Dorchester County Hospital. She was a CNA at Peninsula Regional Medical Center for 12 years. She was a devoted member of New Dimensions Family Ministries in Salisbury, where she served as a church mother, senior choir and usher board.

Her survivors include three children, Jesse Scott, Gwendolyn Dashiell-Blakeney and Frederick Montgomery, all of Salisbury; 13 grandchildren; a host of great grandchildren; eight siblings, Annie Grace Hall, Mary Evelyn Lee, Robert Pye, James Pye, George, Jimmy Artis Pye and Frankie Mae Pye-Berrian; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Lorenzo Hall; two children, Bennie Montgomery IV and Clara Purnell; and four siblings, Rosa Mae, Johnny, Ernest Sr. and Otis Pye Jr.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at New Dimensions Family Ministry in Salisbury, where friends may view one hour prior to service., Interment will be in Green Acres Memorial Park in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Jolley Memorial Chapel in Salisbury.



