Mandy M. J. Wortman

Guest Book
  • "Sympathy for your loss. Losing some one you love in death..."
  • "Lola,AlbertSorry we will not be able to attend tomorrow...."
    - Clem & April Sparks
  • "Take comfort in knowing that now you have a special..."
Service Information
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-749-3281
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Bounds Funeral Home
East Main Street
Salisbury, MD
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Bounds Funeral Home
East Main Street
Salisbury, MD
Obituary
SILOAM - Mandy Michelle Jones Wortman, died Saturday, May 25, 2019, at her home in Dover. She was the daughter of Albert Jones II and Lola May Jones.
A 1992 graduate from James M. Bennett High School, she was an advocate for Veterans and Service Members.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by husband, Mark David Wortman, Jr.; her daughters, Grace Leigh Hill and Lillyan Margaret Hill; a sister, Kristy Jarmon; a brother, Charles Jones; a niece and two nephews.
A Celebration of Life was held Friday, May 31, 2019, at Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury. Inurnment was in Shad Point Cemetery.
Published in NewsZapMD on June 6, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Salisbury, MD   (410) 749-3281
