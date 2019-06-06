SILOAM - Mandy Michelle Jones Wortman, died Saturday, May 25, 2019, at her home in Dover. She was the daughter of Albert Jones II and Lola May Jones.
A 1992 graduate from James M. Bennett High School, she was an advocate for Veterans and Service Members.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by husband, Mark David Wortman, Jr.; her daughters, Grace Leigh Hill and Lillyan Margaret Hill; a sister, Kristy Jarmon; a brother, Charles Jones; a niece and two nephews.
A Celebration of Life was held Friday, May 31, 2019, at Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury. Inurnment was in Shad Point Cemetery.
Published in NewsZapMD on June 6, 2019