SALISBURY - Dr. Marc David Street died Monday, May 20, 2019, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake. He was born in Boulder, Colo.
He was a Management professor at the Salisbury University, teaching business and society classes. He authored a book, numerous articles and a blog called "On Liberty Street."
He is survived by his wife, Vera Street; his son, Marcus Street; his parents, David Leroy Street and Sandra Jean Spena Hatkoff; and his brother, Michael Winston Street.
A funeral service was held Friday, May 24, 2019, at Asbury United Methodist Church in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on May 30, 2019