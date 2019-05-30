Dr. Marc D. Street

Service Information
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Asbury United Methodist Church
Salisbury, MD
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Asbury United Methodist Church
Salisbury, MD
Obituary
SALISBURY - Dr. Marc David Street died Monday, May 20, 2019, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake. He was born in Boulder, Colo.
He was a Management professor at the Salisbury University, teaching business and society classes. He authored a book, numerous articles and a blog called "On Liberty Street."
He is survived by his wife, Vera Street; his son, Marcus Street; his parents, David Leroy Street and Sandra Jean Spena Hatkoff; and his brother, Michael Winston Street.
A funeral service was held Friday, May 24, 2019, at Asbury United Methodist Church in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on May 30, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Salisbury, MD   (410) 742-5141
