SALISBURY - Marcellus V. Bundick Sr. died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Nelsonia, he was the son of the late Flossie Mae Milbourne and Creston Bundick.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a self-employed truck driver.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara D. Bundick; a son, Marcellous V. "Buddy" Bundick Jr.; two daughters, Denise D. Bundick and Marceline Gaddis; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a daughter, Marcia "Kissy" Bundick; and two grandchildren.
A funeral service was held Saturday, June 29, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Salisbury. Interment was held at the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock. Arrangements are in the care of Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on July 4, 2019