Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcia (Bard) Fox. View Sign Service Information Wimberg Funeral Home 211 E. Great Creek Rd. Galloway , NJ 08205 (609)-641-0001 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Wimberg Funeral Home 211 E. Great Creek Rd. Galloway , NJ 08205 View Map Service 11:00 AM Wimberg Funeral Home 211 E. Great Creek Rd. Galloway , NJ 08205 View Map Interment Following Services Absecon Methodist Cemetery Absecon , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GALLOWAY, N.J. - Marcia (Bard) Fox has joined the Lord in the Kingdom of Heaven, having passed away peacefully March 7, 2020.

Born March 15, 1933 to Oscar Cordery Bard and Ruth Stubbins, she grew up in Crisfield, Md., by the Tangier Sound of the Chesapeake Bay, where she developed a lifelong love of sailing. She lived much of her life in Absecon and Longport, and the last 21 years near Smithville. Marcia was employed in a variety of administrative jobs during her working life, the longest of which was at the Lashman and Kupperman Law Firm in Atlantic City, N.J., where she served as a legal secretary until her retirement in 1990. She also served as a Legislative Aide in the N.J. General Assembly from 1975-1981.

She was previously married to John W. Fox (deceased 2017) of Bethlehem, Pa.

Marcia is survived by her sisters, Beverly Quinn of Melbourne Beach, Fla. and Barbara Tyler and Becky West of Williamsburg, Va. She is also survived by her loving children, John William Fox Jr. (Diane) of Mays Landing, N.J., Patti Ann (Fox) Lang (Greg) of Absecon, N.J., and Gregory Alan Fox (Mary Ann) of Longwood, Fla. She was also the beloved grandmother of Michael John Fox (predeceased, 2012), Jennifer (Fox) Cressey (John), Stephen Horvath (Megan), Evan Horvath, Ryan Fox, Kevin Fox, and Colin Fox, as well as great-grandmother of Kane and Abigail Cressey.

A visitation was held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. with a service beginning at 11 a.m. at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd., Galloway, 609-641-0001. Interment will immediately follow at the Absecon Methodist Cemetery in Absecon.

For condolences or directions, please visit

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Michael John Fox Scholarship Fund care of John and Diane Fox, 6160 White Oak Way Mays Landing, N.J. 08330.





GALLOWAY, N.J. - Marcia (Bard) Fox has joined the Lord in the Kingdom of Heaven, having passed away peacefully March 7, 2020.Born March 15, 1933 to Oscar Cordery Bard and Ruth Stubbins, she grew up in Crisfield, Md., by the Tangier Sound of the Chesapeake Bay, where she developed a lifelong love of sailing. She lived much of her life in Absecon and Longport, and the last 21 years near Smithville. Marcia was employed in a variety of administrative jobs during her working life, the longest of which was at the Lashman and Kupperman Law Firm in Atlantic City, N.J., where she served as a legal secretary until her retirement in 1990. She also served as a Legislative Aide in the N.J. General Assembly from 1975-1981.She was previously married to John W. Fox (deceased 2017) of Bethlehem, Pa.Marcia is survived by her sisters, Beverly Quinn of Melbourne Beach, Fla. and Barbara Tyler and Becky West of Williamsburg, Va. She is also survived by her loving children, John William Fox Jr. (Diane) of Mays Landing, N.J., Patti Ann (Fox) Lang (Greg) of Absecon, N.J., and Gregory Alan Fox (Mary Ann) of Longwood, Fla. She was also the beloved grandmother of Michael John Fox (predeceased, 2012), Jennifer (Fox) Cressey (John), Stephen Horvath (Megan), Evan Horvath, Ryan Fox, Kevin Fox, and Colin Fox, as well as great-grandmother of Kane and Abigail Cressey.A visitation was held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. with a service beginning at 11 a.m. at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd., Galloway, 609-641-0001. Interment will immediately follow at the Absecon Methodist Cemetery in Absecon.For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Michael John Fox Scholarship Fund care of John and Diane Fox, 6160 White Oak Way Mays Landing, N.J. 08330. Published in NewsZapMD on Mar. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapMD Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close